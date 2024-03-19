Pioneer Motors unveiled the all-new Hongqi HS3

The Hongqi HS3, a testament to cutting-edge design and technological innovation, promises to set new standards in the automotive industry.

Pioneer Motors, a proud member of the esteemed Almana Group, recently unveiled the much-anticipated all-new Hongqi HS3 in an exclusive launch event held at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The event was graced by VIP customers and esteemed media representatives, setting the stage for a grand unveiling that left attendees in awe.

The Hongqi HS3, a testament to cutting-edge design and technological innovation, promises to set new standards in the automotive industry. With its sleek aesthetics, advanced features, and unparalleled performance, the Hongqi HS3 is set to revolutionize the driving experience for enthusiasts in Qatar.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Hongqi HS3 to the discerning market in Qatar,” said Amer Omar, Director-Group Sales & Marketing at Almana Group. “This vehicle embodies our commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of innovation. We are confident that the Hongqi HS3 will exceed expectations and leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.”

The HONGQI HS3 prioritizes driver and passenger comfort with meticulous attention to spatial design. The front-row headroom, measuring an ample 993mm, ensures tall drivers avoid any concerns of restricted headspace, promoting a broader field of vision.

The rear row boasts an effective legroom of 966mm, allowing passengers to enjoy a comfortably relaxed posture without worrying about knees encroaching on the front seat space.

Setting itself apart from competitors in the same class, the HONGQI HS3 comes equipped with an expansive open-able panoramic sunroof measuring an impressive 1090mm x 715mm. This panoramic feature not only surpasses others in terms of size but also elevates the driving experience by adding a liberating sense of open space for both drivers and passengers, enabling them to relish the joy of travel with a feeling of boundless freedom.

An integral factor in evaluating the excellence of an automobile is its power configuration, and in this regard, the HONGQI HS3 stands out. Fitted with a potent 2.0T engine delivering a maximum power of 185kW and a peak torque of 380N·m, the HS3 boasts a surging power configuration.

This formidable combination propels the HONGQI HS3 from 0 to 100 kilometres in just 6.9 seconds, facilitating effortless acceleration and smooth overtaking manoeuvres.

The HONGQI HS3 features an advanced AISIN 8AT gearbox, renowned for its seamless control and exceptional durability. Coupled with the potent 2.0T engine, this world-class gearbox enhances the driving experience, enabling car owners to navigate with heightened passion and revel in an elevated sense of control pleasure.

In the dawn of a new era, heightened expectations for travel experiences and intelligent features have taken centre stage. The HONGQI HS3 is at the forefront of innovation, boasting a suite of intelligent configurations designed to elevate the driving experience. With the AVM (Around View Monitor) function, drivers can effortlessly monitor road conditions in real time.

The SACC (Senior Adaptive Cruise Control) function provides automatic longitudinal acceleration and deceleration, coupled with lateral steering control, simplifying the driving experience. The fully automatic parking function tackles the challenge of tight parking spaces through intelligent parking solutions.

Setting a new standard in its class, the HONGQI HS3 pioneers the integration of 40W+15W power bilateral wireless charging, ensuring mobile phones are conveniently charged anytime, anywhere. These efficient and user-friendly intelligent configurations promise a driving experience that goes beyond expectations, delivering a delightful surprise to every journey.

In the realm of daily driving, prioritizing safety is paramount. The HONGQI HS3 places safety at the forefront with its high-strength safety body, capable of withstanding 360-degree collision impacts to minimize potential harm to passengers during emergencies.

The vehicle is equipped with a comprehensive safety suite, featuring six airbags and force-limiting seat belts as standard, designed to mitigate the impact on the human body and provide all-encompassing protection from front to back.

Moreover, the HONGQI HS3 integrates a suite of intelligent driving assistance functions, including lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, front and rear collision warning, front and rear parking radar, and active emergency braking. These cutting-edge features ensure users experience unparalleled driving safety, bolstering confidence and instilling peace of mind throughout every journey.

Pioneer Motors, known for its dedication to delivering quality vehicles and exceptional service, continues to be a frontrunner in the automotive industry. As a member of the Almana Group, the company upholds the values of integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction, making it a trusted name in the market.

For more information on the all-new Hongqi HS3 and to explore the latest offerings from Pioneer Motors, visit https://www.hongqi-qatar.com/ or contact 8007553.