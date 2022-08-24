Peter Derby-Crook MBE joins Compass International School as Executive Principal

CISD is part of the Nord Anglia Education family, which has over 75 partner schools globally.

Compass International School Doha (CISD) announced that Peter Derby-Crook has been named as the next Executive Principal of the school, effective August 2022.

Peter joins Compass from Dinpoint Education China where he was Director of Education and concurrently Executive Principal of Nanwai Kings College Wuxi. He brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team in Doha, having served in various educational roles over a forty-year career.

In 2018, Peter was awarded the M.B.E. (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, for education services to British communities abroad.

Speaking on his appointment, the executive principal said: “My aim is for all students and staff to look forward to coming to school each and every day. They should all be looking forward to the challenge and support they will receive, they should be motivated by the high standards that are set and by how they feel they are learning and growing as people, and they should be welcoming of the friendships and nurturing environment in which they will learn and grow. If you agree with this, then you have come to the right place! At CISD we have all these attributes within a positive and supportive, ‘can-do’ community”.

Compass International School Doha sees itself as one school with one vision across three campuses in various locations around the city, offering an exciting programme of education that serves the needs of students from their first steps in their Early Years programme, through to their final graduation on their way to top universities around the world.

CISD is part of the Nord Anglia Education family, which has over 75 partner schools globally. They aim to support their students to achieve more than they may have thought possible through personalised learning which is enhanced by unique global opportunities.

In a press release, the school stated that, “When combined with the outstanding teaching in our school, and our collaborations with world-leading organisations such as The Juilliard School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and UNICEF, your child will not only flourish but also look forward to coming to school every day!”

CISD further believes that the most influential person in the life and growth of children is the person/people who are in front of them each and every day: their teachers.

The school’s highly qualified staff are committed to ensuring the best outcomes for Doha’s children, ensuring that they are good people who can access the university and jobs of choice when they graduate.

Teachers at the school are also supported by being offered high-quality professional development opportunities which enable them to employ the “very best educational practices.”

For more information about Compass International School, one can contact Compass International School Doha’s Admissions Team at admissions. [email protected] for a potential place in the 2022/23 academic year or visit www.cisdoha.com.