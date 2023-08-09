Parsons Corporation bags $52mn contract with Ashghal over projects in Qatar

Parsons Corp’s work with Ashghal dates back to 2002.

Solutions company, Parsons Corporation, has secured a $52 million contract from Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) on Tuesday, for the design and engineering services of a new road and infrastructure framework.

The company, headquartered in Virginia, United States, is set to deliver the “design engineering consultancy services” to Ashghal for a period of six years, Yahoo finance reported, citing Parsons.

“We are honoured to be working with Ashghal on transforming such a key part of Doha’s critical infrastructure in line with the country’s national strategy,” Pierre Santoni, President of Parsons MEA, said.

The mega contract entails the conceptual and preliminary design of roads and infrastructure projects within Doha in a bid to address the needs of the country’s population and future generations.

The project also comes under the Qatar National Vision 2030’s infrastructural goals.

“Frameworks like this will help improve access and decrease congestion – thereby decreasing transportation costs. We are proud to work on this important project,” Santoni said.

Parsons’s work with Ashghal dates back to 2002, with the entities collaborating on key transportation planning services, most notably for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ashghal hired Parsons ahead of the major tournament to provide the services in collaboration with local stakeholders, including the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and Mowasalat, or Karwa.

According to Parsons, its team had “reduced the time and resources required to forecast traffic delays and operations,” through its software programmes at a time when millions of football fans were flocking to Doha for the world spectacle.

Other notable projects included the modernisation of the Urban Highway across Qatar’s capital, known as the Doha Expressway.

The US-based company has also played a role in Qatar’s sustainable initiatives, which also fall in line with the Gulf state’s National Climate Change Action Plan 2030. The plan mainly aims to slash carbon emissions by 25% by the targeted year.

Some of the roles Parsons had assumed include the use of recycled materials in various designs.