Palestinian university wins first place in debating championship 

Organised by QatarDebate, the competition is the world’s largest and most prestigious Arabic Debate event.

The An-Najah National University from Palestine secured its first-ever win in the 7th edition of the International Universities Debating Championship (IUDC).

Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, the Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), presented the winning team with the award on Wednesday.

An-Najah University, located in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, surpassed teams from the University of Arts and Sciences in Lebanon and Georgetown University in Qatar, which came in second and third place respectively.

The Executive Director of the QatarDebate Center, Dr Hayat Abdullah Marafi, applauded the debaters from Palestine and paid tribute to those who could not participate in the tournament.

“I would like to emphasise that despite their inability to participate in the championship, the Islamic University of Gaza team is present with us today. The Palestinian cause is our cause and that of every just individual,” she said.

Palestine’s Ambassador to Qatar, Mounir Ghannam, was also present at the tournament and applauded the Palestinian team for their debating triumph.

“Today represents a milestone in the history of debating, and highlights our nation’s significant contribution to science and culture, with the support of Qatar,” he said.

“I express my sincere appreciation to the organisers and sponsors of the tournament, which demonstrated the key role that Arab communities play in scientific advancement. My congratulations to the winners, led by the An-Najah National University team from Palestine,” the Palestinian Ambassador added.

The tournament is held in Arabic, and witnessed more than 600 participants join the five-day event.