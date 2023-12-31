Palestinian rights groups laud South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ

The groups also criticised other nations for their failure to uphold international law and for being complicit in injustice by supplying military weapons to Israel and opposing a ceasefire.

Leading Palestinian organisations have welcomed South Africa’s International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) genocide case against Israel.

The groups, Al-Haq, Al Mezan, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), have called for swift action by the ICJ in response to the critical situation in Gaza.

The case, filed by Pretoria, accuses Israel of committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza.

The statement from the Palestinian groups underlined the urgency of the situation, noting their previous warnings to the international community about the impending genocide.

“This principled move stands as a testament to South Africa’s unyielding commitment to human rights, justice, and accountability, as it further serves as a beacon of hope for the restoration of the international legal order,” the groups stated collectively.

“We, Palestinian civil society organisations, have, as early as 13 October 2023, warned and urged states to intervene to protect the Palestinian people against impending genocide.

“Since then, Israel’s intent has only become more pronounced, marked by both explicit genocidal statements and genocidal acts committed by the Israeli military.”

The filing comes in the wake of the ongoing Israeli assault in Gaza, with the enclave’s health ministry reporting a death toll of 21,672 people so far – 70% of which are children and women.

While commending South Africa, the Palestinian groups criticised other nations for their failure to uphold international law and for being complicit in injustice by supplying military equipment to Israel and opposing a ceasefire.

“South Africa’s decisive action should serve as more than a wake-up call; it demands that all Third States rigorously reassess their commitment to international law and human rights,” the statement emphasised.

In response, Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat criticised South Africa’s actions, denying the allegations and accusing the country of exploiting the ICJ.

Haiat, speaking on social media platform X, condemned the move as lacking factual and legal basis and called for the international community to reject Pretoria’s claims.

“South Africa’s claim lacks both a factual and a legal basis, and constitutes a despicable and contemptuous exploitation of the court,” Haiat said.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor documented evidence of executions by the Israeli Defense Forces, which was submitted to the International Criminal Court and the United Nations special rapporteur​.

Israeli officials like Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, referred to Palestinians as “human animals” and Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter called for a “Gaza’s Nakba”.

The recent submission to the court marks another step by South Africa, a strong opponent of Israel’s military actions, in intensifying its efforts.

This follows the decision by its legislators last month to endorse the shuttering of the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and halting all diplomatic ties until an agreement for a ceasefire is reached.