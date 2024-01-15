Palestinian foreign ministry denounces Netanyahu’s rhetoric pledging to prolong Gaza war

The Palestinian Ministry also took aim at countries that have been “complicit” in Israel’s destructive campaign against the besieged enclave.



The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates (MoFA) has issued a staunch rebuttal to Israel’s Prime Minister, after his inflammatory comments as his occupying nation’s renewed violence in Gaza marked 100 days since October 7.



In a communique published via X on Sunday, the Palestinian MoFA said it rejects and condemns Netanyahu’s “pledge to continue the genocidal war in defiance of both the international community and the role of the International Court of Justice”.



Earlier on Sunday during a press conference, Netanyahu said his occupational army will be “continuing the war until the end – until total victory, until we achieve all of our goals”.



This goal includes “eliminating Hamas,” he added.



Under the guise of “eliminating Hamas,” his bloody expansionist campaign is estimated to have killed almost 24,000 Palestinians in just 100. The overwhelming majority of casualties have been civilians.



Defiantly, Netanyahu also said that nobody can or will stop his military’s bloodshed. “Not The Hague, not the axis of evil and not anybody else”.



His dreadful remarks follow his country being indicted by South Africa at the International Court of Justice.



South Africa has charged the warring aggressor with a history of acts and omissions in Palestine that have contravened the United Nations’ Genocide Convention.

Public proceedings began on January 11 and concluded on January 12, when Israel took the stand to contest South Africa’s complaint.

On Saturday, Germany’s Ambassador to the United States, Andreas Michaelis, announced via X that his country would intervene on Israel’s behalf in the ICJ case brought against it.

This immediately gained sharp criticism from Namibian President, Hage Geingob, who said this move from the Western European country was “shocking”.

Namibia’s president also said it showed Germany hadn’t yet “[drawn] lessons from its horrific history,” given its history of committing the 20th century’s first genocide in his country.

Netanyahu’s press statement also implored religious rhetoric and weaponised it against the innocent civilians of Palestine to justify Israel’s violent occupation.



Citing scripture, he said: “Then shall they dwell in their own land which I gave to My servant Jacob; and they shall dwell safely therein, and shall build houses, and plant vineyards”.



This isn’t the first time he’s invoked religious text in a distorted manner.



In an October 28 speech, he invoked scripture to justify the scale of his army’s attacks.

Netanyahu said, “You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible.”

This parallel was in reference to what Raz Segal, an Associate Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Stockton University, referred to as “an explicit Biblical story of genocide” in a November interview with Middle East Monitor, because it is meant to describe pure evil.



The Palestinian MoFA communique concluded urging the international community to have “political courage,” as the eyes of the world continues to watch the worsening situation in Gaza.