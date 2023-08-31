Palestinian Expert House honours top-performing students in Qatar

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education will release the results of the second round of secondary school certificate exams for the academic year 2022/2023 on Thursday.

Palestinian high school students in Qatar were honoured for their achievements in the the 2022/2023 academic year during a ceremony organised by the Bait Al-Khebra Alfalasteeni on Wednesday evening.

The event was held in collaboration with the Youth Mile Initiative at the Al Multaqa Hall in Education City, where families, students and influential Palestinian community members came together to celebrate.

The event recognised 74 male and female students who achieved academic scores above 90%, including three who earned a perfect 100% average.

It also featured students from the Iliyya Club at Qatar University, who presented an overview of their student activities and shared inspiring experiences.

In addition to the awards, the event diversified its agenda with speeches from organisers and guests, traditional Palestinian folk dance, musical segments, and light-hearted cultural quizzes.

Dr. Anas Al-Haj, the head of Bait Al-Khebra Alfalasteeni, expressed immense pride in the outstanding Palestinian students and described their academic excellence as a step towards the liberation of Palestine.

He also expressed gratitude to Qatar for its supportive stance towards Palestine and its focus on the Palestinian community residing in the country.

The event occurred on the eve of results day for the second round of secondary school certificate exams for the academic year 2022/2023, which are set to be released by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education on Thursday.

The ministry said the results of the tests, which began on August 12 and lasted five days, will be announced on its website’s public services portal.