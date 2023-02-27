Palestinian community in Qatar plant one thousand trees to mark Environment Day

This year’s slogan for Qatar Environment Day is ‘Our Earth Our Legacy’, aimed at reaffirming Qatar’s commitment to environmental preservation.

Bayt Al Khibra, which represents the Palestinian community in Qatar, celebrated Qatari Environment Day by planting a thousand trees.

The initiative was launched under the guidance of Ali Al-Hinzab’s Initiative to Plant Trees and Combat Desertification and The Friends of the Environment Center.

Samar, Salam, Ghaf, Qart, and Raghl local trees were planted by more than 150 members of the Palestinian community at the Ali Al-Hanzab Reserve.

Parents as well as children of various ages showed up to plant the trees on roughly half a kilometre square.

In addition to reviving Qatar Environment Day, the initiative was aimed at increasing environmental awareness among community members, advance environmental knowledge, abilities, contribute to the preservation of Qatar’s environment and beauty, and promote participation in a range of environmental activities.

The event’s organiser, Louay Bahdar, stated that it is the responsibility of citizens and residents to participate in such events, whether they are organised by state institutions, private businesses, NGOs, or initiatives working in Qatar’s civil society.

Badges were added to the trees after they were planted with different names of Palestinian cities and villages.

Anas Al-Haj, the head of Bayt Al Khibra, stated that such efforts and achievements confirm the great care of the Palestinian community in Qatar.

The purpose of the day, which is observed on February 26, is to raise awareness of the necessity of protecting the environment in order to combat climate change and to motivate local residents to adopt eco-friendly practises.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change urged residents and expatriates to take environmental responsibility seriously by following six easy steps on the occasion of Qatar Environment Day; use less water, reuse materials to cut down on waste, use energy-efficient bulbs, and turn off lights when leaving a room.

The ministry additionally requested that locals and residents plant trees, participate in environmental campaigns such as beach cleaning as volunteers, and spread the word about the value of protecting natural resources.