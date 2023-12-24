Palestinian baby girl born aboard Italy’s ‘Nave Vulcano’ vessel

Italy’s Defence Ministry described the newborn’s birth as “a sign of hope”.



Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, announced via X on Friday the birth of a Palestinian baby girl aboard his country’s naval ship, the “Nave Vulcano”.



According to a report on Friday by Agenzia Nova, the mother wants to name her baby “Ilin Italia”.

The successful birth was facilitated by Italian medical staff onboard, which included orthopaedic nurses, according to Italy’s National Associated Press Agency.



Qatari naval, military and airforce medics were also onboard the ship working in cooperation with Italy’s medical staff.



In an X post on Friday, Foreign Minister Tajani said the newborn and her mother, a 23-year-old Palestinian, were “in excellent condition”.

That same day, Italy’s Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, also took to X to describe the baby’s birth as an “image of hope, peace and full of humanity”.

‘Vulcano’ aid to Gaza

Italy’s “Nave Vulcano” is currently docked in the Egyptian port of El Arish, the epicentre of the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza.



The vessel is described by Italy’s MoD as a logistical support unit of their Navy, equipped with specialist medical and surgical resources.



It was deployed to Egypt on December 1 to offer much-needed medical assistance to the people of Gaza amid Israel’s relentless onslaught of the Strip.



Members of the Qatari armed forces were also onboard as the vessel set for Egypt on December 1. In an X post that same day, the Italian Embassy in Qatar thanked the state for their support in tackling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



“‎I would like to sincerely thank the State of Qatar and the Qatari Armed Forces for their strong support and collaboration, contributing to Italy’s efforts to provide humanitarian help to Gaza,” Ambassador Paolo Toschi said.

Our Ship will set sail to Egypt, where it is due to arrive on December 3 in order to offer medical assistance to the civilian population of Gaza

On December 15, Italy’s MoD said a 38-year-old Palestinian woman, who was the victim of an explosion, underwent her first round of surgical treatment on the ship. In their communique, the MoD said that thanks to “the timely and excellent intervention of the medical team, the woman recovered motor and sensory function in the injured limbs”.



In a December 21 Reuters report, the World Health Organisation’s representative in Gaza said that “there are no functional hospitals left in the north”.



While in central and southern Gaza, as of December 20, just seven out of 22 United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs health centres are still operational.



Between December 19 to 20 alone, UN RWA reported that the remaining seven functional facilities had to withstand 19,720 patient visits as Israel’s onslaught continues.