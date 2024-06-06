Palestine seals historic double qualification for World Cup and AFC after draw against Lebanon

Makram Daboub’s squad struggled to find consistency upon their return to Doha as they attempted to secure a win over Lebanon.

Palestine’s 0-0 draw with Lebanon has marked a historic moment as they advanced to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time.

Despite the scoreless draw on Thursday at Doha’s Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, the Lions of Canaan also secured their place in the AFC Asian Cup Finals for the fourth consecutive edition.

In a match with so much at stake, Palestine and Lebanon both fielded formidable defences.

Palestine first saw a goal attempt in the second half when substitute Zeid Qunbar broke through and unleashed a shot that hit a Lebanon defender.

Oday Dabbagh, the country’s top scorer in the AFC Asian Cup, tried to open the scoresheet but fired the ball over from a corner kick.

With the Palestine squad desperate to break the deadlock, midfielder Oday Kharoub flashed a shot just wide of the post minutes before the match ended.

Lebanon got the end of the stick in tonight’s match. They remain in third place in their group, with Australia at top, Palestine second, and Bangladesh in last place.

Palestine will face Australia on June 11, but the two teams have already secured their entry to the next stage of the qualifiers.