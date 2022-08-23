Pakistan likely to provide troops for World Cup security in Qatar

As Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ascends to Qatar for a two-day visit, his cabinet has ratified a draft agreement on Monday that allows the government to provide troops for security at the Qatar World Cup.

In what would be Shehbaz’s first visit to the Gulf country, the Qatari government has requested assistance from the Pakistani military in providing volunteer troops for the upcoming tournament.

The two countries have not officially signed the drafted agreement nor disclosed how many military personnel could be sent, but discussions could be developed during the prime minister’s visit.

As part of his trip, Sharif will be touring Stadium 974, where he will be briefed on the safety efforts being initiated by the Qatar government.

In 2019, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi offered his country’s services in assisting with protection during the World Cup.

Speaking with Commander of the Qatar Emiri Guard Maj-Gen Hazzaa Bin Khalil Bin Mansour Al-Shahwani, Alvi emphasised that Pakistan has a history of experience in security.

World Cup Security

With the World Cup around the corner, Qatar has collaborated with countries to ensure a safe tournament for all those attending.

Jordanian authorities in Amman are offering security to retired soldiers and serving military members under the age of 45.

Turkey will send chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRN) personnel as well as around 3,000 members of its riot police units.

South Korea will dispatch five counter-terrorism police officers to advise security expertise.

In Europe, the British aerospace company BAE Systems will deliver 24 fighter jets as part of a 2017 contract to provide air support for the country.

France will send a BASSALT anti-drone system and one of its Air Force’s four E-3F Airborne.

The US Secret Service will assist as well in providing tactical support as well as cybersecurity support.

Meanwhile, Morocco will foster Qatar’s security with thousands of officers and a team of cybersecurity experts.

As Qatar is a non-NATO ally, the organisation will train personnel on threats of CBRN materials supplied by Slovakia and NATO’s Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence in the Czech Republic.