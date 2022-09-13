Open air orchestra: Qatar Philharmonic to perform World Cup gig

Qatar’s shining orchestra will make a major statement at this year’s World Cup, performing a spectacular open-air concert during the mega-sports tournament.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will feature performances by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) at outdoor venues throughout Doha, including the FIFA Fan Zones, Corniche, Oxygen Park, and Katara Amphitheater.

Popular football tracks from around the world, Gulf folk songs, Arab-themed music, and compositions that have been orchestrated by the Philharmonic are just a few of the sounds expected at the concerts, QPO Executive Director, Kurt Meister, revealed on Saturday, noting a total of eight to ten concerts will be held outdoors.

“We will have smaller groups in the fan zones with the brass section or with the string sections to welcome the football guests,” he said.

“We have made arrangements for famous songs and also the most famous football songs from different countries.”

A similar event, dubbed ‘Gulf folk meets Philharmonic,’ which took place in August, will be presented during the major football tournament, QPO Deputy Executive Director Nasser Sahim said.

He added that residents and visitors attending the World Cup in less than 70 days will be able to appreciate and experience “traditional folk music in orchestration style” at future concerts. Qatar is expecting to welcome more than 1.2 million visitors from around the world during the tournament in November and December.

Orchestra performances

In September, the band will also perform The Philharmonic at the Library: Schubert Octet, which is the first concert of the series and will see eight members joining for the piece on September 14.

Peter and the Wolf will then be presented on September 16 at Mesaimeer’s Hamilton International School Theatre. The orchestra provides musical illustrations for the audience as the narrator tells the tale of Peter and the Wolf.

The Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 will also be performed at Hamilton International School Theatre on September 23.

One of Mozart’s few compositions in a minor key is the Piano Concerto in D Minor, which is also his stormiest concerto. It was the first of six magnificent works for piano and orchestra that were written between 1785 and 1786.