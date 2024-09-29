Ooredoo Stars League: Al Ahli unbeaten as Al Shahania pull off an upset

Al Ahli’s unbeaten run continued with a 4-2 win over Al Shamal as Igor Biscan’s side maintained their push against Al Duhail.

Al Duhail suffered their first loss of the season against Al Shahania on Friday as Pelle van Amersfoort scored twice in the first half to land a 2-1 win for the newly promoted side.

The table toppers came into the tie following a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over Al Sadd in the fifth game week, yet fell short in front of a resilient Al Shahania defence.

Although Michael Olunga pulled one back for Al Duhail in the 74th minute, the Dutch forward’s strikes in the 20th and 32nd minute in the opening half were enough to cause the upset.

Star of the show was Al Shahania’s shot-stopper Shehab Ellethy, currently on loan from Al Duhail, who managed to thwart 12 shots on target, and faced a total of 34 shots throughout the match.

Shehab Ellethy in action against Al Duhail. (Photo/ QSL)

That makes Al Ahli the only unbeaten side in the Ooredoo Stars League this season, who beat Al Shamal 4-2 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium to maintain their flying start.

Igor Biscan’s side trailed early as goalkeeper Marwan Badreldin scored in his own net in the 15th minute, but were level with Idrissa Doumbia’s goal five minutes from the break.

Sekou Yansane then doubled the lead with a penalty in the 53rd minute, before Al Shamal’s defender Mohammed Musa tripled the opposition tally with a header in his own post.

Julian Draxler’s second assist of the night was then converted by Abdeirahman Moustafa in the 69th minute to make it 4-1.

Baghdad Bounedjah’s 78th-minute penalty goal served as a mere consolation, yet took his tally to six goals, making the Al Shamal forward the frontrunner in the top scorers’ list.

Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah leads the scorers list 🔝 🎯#OoredooStarsLeague pic.twitter.com/hVaWnd2CIw — Qatar Stars League (@QSL_EN) September 28, 2024

Younes Ali’s Al Rayyan beaten by Al Arabi

Younes Ali’s first game in charge of Al Rayyan ended in a narrow 2-1 loss as his former side Al Arabi salvaged a win despite being a man down for over an hour.

Al Rayyan’s Achraf Bencharki had put Ali’s side ahead going into the break with a 16th-minute goal at the Al Thumama Stadium and things only got better for the visitors as Al Arabi’s Ahmed Alaaeldin conceded a red card just eight minutes later.

However, Youssef Msakni’s 61st-minute strike and Marco Verratti’s goal five minutes from time in the second half sealed Al Arabi’s comeback to secure their first victory of the season.

After the win, Al Arabi now has seven points and sits eighth on the table, one point clear of Al Rayyan.

Msakni and Verratti celebrate after scoring the winner. (Photo/ QSL)

Al Sadd and Al Wakrah secure convincing wins

Three first-half goals and a late Hassan Al-Haydos strike saw Al Sadd defeat Al Gharafa 4-2 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, a relief for Felix Sanchez’s side after the 5-1 loss against Al Duhail.

Pedro Miguel opened the scoring for the defending champions in the 4th minute as new signing Cristo Gonzalez doubled the lead just three minutes later, scoring his first goal for Al Sadd.

It was then captain Akram Afif’s turn to score in the 27th minute, before Al Sadd went into the first-half break with a 3-1 lead following Joselu’s 42nd-minute strike for Al Gharafa.

Yacine Brahimi’s goal a minute before the hour mark made it 3-2, but Al-Haydos came off the bench and scored in the ninth minute of added time to seal Al Sadd’s third win of the season.

Al-Haydos celebrates after scoring. (Photo/ QSL)

Another comfortable victory over the weekend was Al Wakrah’s 3-1 win over Al Khor, courtesy of a brace from Ricardo Gomes and a goal from young Ayoub Assal.

Gomes scored in the 21st minute at the Al Janoub Stadium for the home side and Qatar youth international Assal made it 2-0 at the brink of halftime.

Sofiane Hanni pulled one back for the visitors just four minutes into the second half, yet Gomes scored in the 62nd minute to secure all three points for Al Wakrah.

With the win, Al Wakrah sits third in the table with eleven points, ahead of Umm Salal —who played a 2-2 draw against Qatar SC — by a single point.

The Ooredoo Stars League will now return on October 18 after the international break, which will see Qatari clubs and the Qatar national team in action.