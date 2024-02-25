Ooredoo Group to take centre stage in Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

This year’s key themes include 5G and Beyond, Connecting Everything and Humanizing AI.

Ooredoo Group is set to dominate the discussions on 5G evolution and global connectivity at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona from February 26 to 29.

Ooredoo will be leading a key role in the exclusive Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) Ministerial Program. The program, a hub for global policymakers and industry leaders, will witness Ooredoo’s MD and Group CEO, Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, delivering the opening presentation at an exclusive roundtable discussion.

The focus will be on ‘Achieving 5G: Creating the Environment for Success, A Closer Look at the Supply-Side Inputs’.

Deputy Group CEO, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulla Al-Thani, will take the stage as a panelist in the ‘Five Years of 5G: Insights for Policymakers’ session to speak on harnessing the full potential of 5G.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin is scheduled to be a keynote speaker on the opening day of the MWC Ministerial Program. Bogdan-Martin will announce new Partner to Connect (P2C) pledges, with Ooredoo actively engaged in this initiative.

A high-level delegation of senior executives from Ooredoo will be in attendance, engaging in dynamic dialogues with industry counterparts and global partners.

The focus will be on exploring new avenues for business relationships and partnership opportunities.