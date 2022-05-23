One person killed at Qatar’s embassy in Paris: reports

Qatari authorities have yet to comment on the matter.

A security guard working at the Qatari Embassy in Paris was killed on Monday morning, French media outlet Le Parisien reported, citing France’s prosecutor’s office.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the death and said a suspect who entered the diplomatic mission has been arrested.

According to Le Parisien, the suspect broke into the embassy and beat the security guard to death.

The 38-year-old suspect is believed to have a history with a psychiatric disorder, however, “the circumstances of the death of the security guard are yet to be determined precisely,” said the prosecution.

Meanwhile, a source close to the investigation confirmed to Reuters that the suspect did not have any terrorism-related motives.

French authorities have confirmed the launch of a criminal investigation.

The Qatari government has yet to comment on the matter.

