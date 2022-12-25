On to the next: Sales for Arabian Gulf Cup tickets kick-off 

Iraq will host its first major football tournament after decades of absence

The Arab world’s most victorious football teams will soon be kicking off for the 25th Gulf Cup as tournament tickets are now on sale, becoming available for the public since Saturday.

Marking the second time that the country has held the tournament since 1979, Iraq’s football federation announced the selling of tickets for the Gulf Cup over the weekend.

“Today, we are launching the sale of Gulf-25 tickets,” Adnan Dirjal, head of Iraq’s football federation, said in a press conference in Basra.

Tickets have been made available at a relatively affordable price, ranging from $10 to $30.

Earlier this month, the Iraqi government set forth that entry visa fees will be withdrawn for those attending the Arab Gulf Cup football competition, allowing those within the region to journey to witness the country’s new stadiums.

Basra International Stadium will invite 65,000 spectators, while the newly built Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium will hold 30,000 fans and will be inaugurated on Monday with a friendly between two local clubs from Iraq and Kuwait.

Back in the spotlight, Qatar’s Al-Annabi will face off against Bahrain, UAE, and Kuwait in Group B from 6-19 January in the southern city of Basra.

In Group A, hosts Iraq will play against Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Yemen.

Kuwait is the most triumphant team in the Arab tournament holding a record of ten titles, while Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq have won the event three times each.

Iraq’s return to hosting the prestigious event was applauded by the President of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF), Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, who voiced efforts of confidence.

“We’ve seen the progress made in building of infrastructure and other facilities in our inspection visits to the city, and we’re fully confident of the Iraq Football Association’s ability to present the tournament in the best way possible,” Sheikh Hamad said.

Iraq has been intending to return to hosting Gulf Cup on its pitches for some time, but despite Basra being selected to host the three previous editions, the venue was changed due to safety fears.

After years of consistent stability, FIFA lifted the ban on international competitions in Iraq, and the city of Basra was finally handed the competition in June of this year.