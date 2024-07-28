Olympic Games Paris 2024: Qatar seals its first victory in beach volleyball  

Team Qatar, led by bronze medalists Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan from Tokyo 2020, aims for another medal in the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Qatar’s star beach volleyball duo, Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, kicked off their Olympic Games Paris 2024 campaign with a stellar performance on Saturday, securing a commanding 2-0 victory over the Italian team of Paolo Nicolae and Samuele Cottava.

Marking Qatar’s first victory at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the duo won the first set 21-19 and completed the second set 21-18.

Qatar won the rally at the last second with two diving digs from Tijan to go up 18-16.

Competing in Pool A, Qatar will face their Swedish counterparts in their second match on July 29 before wrapping up the group stage with a showdown against the Australia on August 1.

Sweden is first in the group and the world.

The team, consisting of world champions David Aahman and Jonatan Hellvig, defeated Australia in straight sets.

Younousse and Tijan, ranked 14th in the FIVA classification for the Paris Olympics, qualified for the games last month after reaching 5800 points in 10 competitions.

The duo won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.