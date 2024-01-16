‘Offline for 72 hours’: Cybersecurity watchdog reports longest blackout in Gaza since October 7

According to the UN, Israel has weaponised connectivity in the enclave, cutting Gaza off from access to electricity since October 11.



An international cybersecurity and digital governance watchdog has said that the Gaza Strip has been offline for 72 hours — the longest blackout on their records since October 7.



In an X post on Monday, NetBlocks said this latest telecommunications disruption “is likely to significantly limit visibility into events on the ground.”



Observers have said this is a desperate attempt by Israel to silence the grassroots voices of those shedding light on the atrocities committed in the Gaza Strip.

The latest impact report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs published on Monday revealed that these atrocities included the destruction of at least 60% of the enclave’s homes and completely cutting northern governorates off from fresh water supplies.



UN OCHA also reported that the aggressive occupier has induced a nationwide healthcare crisis, having injured almost 61,000 Palestinians since October 7 and obliterating the Strip’s access to hospitals.



Just 15 out of 36 medical facilities are reported as being functional — and yet, only partially.

The latest figures from Palestine’s Health Ministry have also estimated that the carnage wreaked on the enclave has killed at least 24,285 Palestinians.

International human rights organisations, such as the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, have cited far grimmer figures — taking into account the scores of casualties trapped under the rubble, inaccessible to search and rescue teams.

Accurately monitoring the death toll is further compounded by Israel having cut off Gaza’s supply of electricity since October 11.

“Due to the communications blackout, information of fatal attacks is limited and a list of the deadliest incidents on 14 January and 15 January 2024 cannot presently be compiled,” a Monday UN OCHA flash update said.

Palestinian telecommunications company, Paltel, has tirelessly strived to keep the enclave connected.

On Monday, Paltel announced a new call and messaging package via X.

Paltel will be offering this service free to all to help Palestinians “stay in touch with [their] loved ones and check on them in light of the current conditions.”