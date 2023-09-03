Number of visitors to Qatar almost doubles since last year

Compared to July 2022, the number of visitors has increased by 91.4 percent.

Qatar drew in 287,963 visitors during the month of July, according to official figures, despite scorching temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius.

Data from the Planning and Statistics Authority showed a 91.4% increase in number of visitors. While most visitors still come from nearby GCC countries, the biggest change (294.8%) was recorded from Sub-Saharan African visitors.

Hotel occupancy hasn’t seen a significant change YoY as the occupancy hovered around 52% on average. Other tourism-related changes include a decrease in YoY total vessels coming to Qatar’s ports post-World Cup by 5.9%.

Qatar become the first Arab and Muslim country to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup late last year, providing an unparalleled boom to the region’s tourism sector, with millions travelling to the Middle East and Gulf region in particular for the sporting event.

Months following the World Cup, authorities in Qatar announced plans to boost tourism with the the expansion of the Hayya platform.

“The relaunched Hayya platform has become the go-to portal for travellers who require a visa to enter Qatar. The Hayya platform will become the country’s single portal for all tourists to enter the country,” Qatar Tourism Chairman Akbar Al-Baker recently said at a press conference.

The Hayya e-visa coms in different categories based on nationality, residency or other international visas already in possession of the traveller.

There are three additional categories of travellers who will be granted easier approval.

A1 category includes all nationalities that do not qualify for Visa on Arrival or Visa Free Entry, while A2 is designated for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents – which now includes all professions.

A3 is set for international visitors who have visa or residency from Schengen countries, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and New Zealand.