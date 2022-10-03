Notifications on: Doha News launches fresh new app

The World Cup Qatar 2022 is inching in closer with less than 50 days left to kick off. This year will see the tournament come to the Middle East for the first time ever.

Doha News is pleased to announce the launch of its brand new app, just in time for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The app is designed to complement the Doha News website, providing content and trending news in easily digestible bites. For those keen on keeping up with the latest from the convenience of their phone, this app is for you.

“Since relaunching under new management in 2019, Doha News has seen massive growth in both content, audience and quality. We are now proud to take our journey a step further by providing convenience to our readers with the launch of an app that offers the biggest news stories in Qatar straight to the palm of your hands,” General Manager Mohammed Ali said.

“This move not only falls in line with ever-advancing technology, but also reflects our commitment to deliver quality news and information to our readers,” Ali added.

The new apps provide users with full-featured news from the most popular sections of the Doha News website, with free and unfiltered access to the most prominent issues across the country.

It also features a brief list of top stories from the hour, along with snippets of culture, travel, events and technology pulled from Doha News’ website.

What’s most compelling about the app, though, is the Qatar life section, which features dining, staycations, gyms & spas, and what to do across Qatar during this time.

Recently, Doha News also launched its FIFA World Cup 2022 landing page, as part of ongoing efforts to keep its local and global audience informed on the world’s biggest sporting event.

The website includes crucial information for fans attending or watching the World Cup, including game fixtures, stadiums, teams and all the latest updates regarding the global tournament.

The landing page also offers exclusive content to introduce visitors to life in Qatar, its culture, history and sites. For companies and businesses interested in advertising to an audience of more than 1 million, Doha News offers enticing packages for marketing on the website as well as social media platforms.

The app is available to download on the App store and Google Play.