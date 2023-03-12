Non-signatories of Doha agreement wish to hold talks with Chad’s transitional military council: reports

Last year, Doha hosted five months of talks between more than 50 parties in hopes of paving the way for elections and putting an end to Chad’s political turmoil.

Eighteen Chadian politico-military movements that had not signed the Doha Peace Agreement last year are seeking to relaunch dialogue with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) President Mahamat Idriss Deby.

The parties, which include Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), met in Rome last week at the invitation of the Catholic community of Sant’Egidio, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reported on Friday.

Last year, Qatar hosted five months of talks between more than 50 parties in hopes of paving the way for elections and putting an end to Chad’s political turmoil.

The talks in Qatar ended with the signing of the Doha Peace Agreement, which some parties including FACT abstained from inking the accord.

During the latest discussions in Rome, the 18 groups requested to speak to the TMC in an effort to launch an inclusive negotiation process.

“Our availability is full and complete, provided that any future meeting, negotiation or discussion is inclusive. That it includes civil society and the political opposition,” spokesperson Colonel Adoum Yacoub said.

According to RFI, the parties requested a “neutral and impartial” mediator.

“Our message is clear and simple: we are giving peace a chance. And it is up to the N’djamena authorities to seize this chance that we want to give to peace, to avoid additional suffering for our country,” Yacoub added.

The talks in Doha enabled the beginning of the national dialogue, which later saw Deby being named as the TMC’s president for a two-year transitional period until the elections take place.

The current leader assumed his role following the killing of his father and former President Idriss Deby in April 2021, during a military offensive led by rebel group FACT.

More than 400 people were on trial last month over the killing of the former leader with hearings being held behind closed doors. The hearings will continue to be held behind closed doors at Klessoum prison, southeast of N’Djamena, where the suspects will also face charges of terrorism and undermining state security.

Demonstrations erupted in Chad last year to protest the extension of the transitional period, with at least 50 people killed.

The United Nations condemned the attacks at the time and said it “deplores the lethal use of force” while calling for an investigation into the brutal violence against protestors.

Qatar also called for “restraint” in Chad amid the violent crackdowns.