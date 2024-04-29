‘No other airline worldwide offers a similar arrangement’: Qatar Airways, UNHCR renew alliance to aid global refugees

Qatar Airways extends its partnership with UNHCR, providing 400 tonnes of aid for global refugee assistance until 2025.

Qatar Airways is set to provide 400 tonnes of free tonnage to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to assist in the delivery of essential aid supplies to those in need.

The Gulf airline and UNHCR have extended their partnership by an additional two years to assist in transferring essential relief supplies to vulnerable refugees and internally displaced individuals worldwide.

Inked in Doha on Sunday, the accord is slated to persist until 2025.

This marks the third extension of their joint efforts, initially forged in May 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The signing ceremony was attended by Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer and UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi.

The airline’s cargo division, the world’s largest global air cargo operator, boasts 28 freighters and access to more than 200 passenger aircraft, Al Meer detailed.

Qatar Airways serves a vast network encompassing 70 freighter destinations and over 170 belly-hold destinations.

“By working with Qatar Airways, the UNHCR has a wide access to deliver life-saving support including water, medical care and hygiene materials to keep refugees, internationally displaced people and communities safe around the world,” Al Meer said.

The UN refugee chief detailed that the current tally of displaced persons stands at 114 million globally.

However, due to ongoing global crises, this number is expected to rise, with an upcoming report scheduled for release in June likely to provide more insight into the matter.

“Qatar is a strong supporter of UNHCR, both the State of Qatar, government institutions and its civil society and its companies, so the support we get from Qatar is a little bit across different categories and it’s extremely welcome on our side,” said Grandi.

Regarding the unique partnership between Qatar Airways and UNHCR, Grandi said: “This is a unique arrangement, I don’t think we have it with other airlines in any part of the world, so we’re very proud to partner with you.”