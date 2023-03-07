Neymar vows to come back stronger after season-ending injury

The 31-year-old has been in peak performance prior to the World Cup, scoring 18 goals in all competitions for the Parisians this season.

Brazil superstar Neymar Jr has been ruled out by Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season as he will undergo surgery on his right ankle, the club announced on Monday.

In a season of importance for PSG, the 31-year-old will be absent from the team’s must-needed win Champions League match against Bayern Munich and instead be put in recovery at a hospital in Doha, Qatar.

“Neymar Jr has presented several episodes of instability of the right ankle in recent years,” PSG noted in a statement.

“Following his last sprain on 20th February, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence,” the club added.

“All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.”

Sustaining the injury in last month’s 4-3 win over Lille, the forward has pledged to “come back stronger” on his social media accounts.

I'll come back stronger 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VBTH9MME02 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 6, 2023

Neymar has continuously been sidelined for foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining the club in 2017.

The star’s latest injury comes amid rumors about his future with PSG.

A bidding farewell to Neymar is approaching as his transfer of a record $269 million has weighed heavy on the team’s wage bill.

Cutting costs is vital as UEFA’s Financial Fair Play drives the Qatari-owned squad to be reduced by 30%.

Chelsea’s love affair with Neymar has remained a steady topic within the football world as co-owner Todd Boehly has met with PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi for a potential trade.