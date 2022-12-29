New Year’s Eve: Your guide for a memorable night in Qatar

Plan to be in Qatar over New Year’s? Mark your calendar with a list of all the exciting things you can do next Saturday.

2022 is coming to an end and Qatar is bidding farewell to an exciting and historic year that left the world in awe. With the milestone year now in the rearview, it’s only fair to wave goodbye and welcome 2023 with an unforgettable night of celebrations.

Luckily, there are plenty of enjoyable activities lined in Qatar to add onto your New Year’s list. Whether you’re celebrating alone or with friends and family, here is a curated selection of arts and entertainment events that can help you begin your 2023 with a bang.

Fireworks at Al Maha Island

[Power International Holding]

There’s no New Year celebration without fireworks, and luckily, Al Maha Island is here to create a scene this year.

Lusail’s newest spot will be kicking off a spectacular show of fireworks at 12am to celebrate New Year’s Day, and all restaurants at its exclusive dinning district will be open for visitors to enjoy.

For those who like to party, Billionaire Doha is hosting an extravaganza night on December 31 featuring music by DJ Alvaro for an unrivalled show, a great set menu and unlimited soft beverages.

Before the new year kicks off, visitors with Hayya Card can also enjoy a free entry to Winter Wonderland, which will open at 4pm until 1am on Saturday.

New Years on a high-note.

raffles

Two very different but stunning spots on the top two floors of the Raffles Doha serve as popular hangouts for music lovers, and they are the perfect spot for a jazzy-eve.

There is nothing quite like the ultra-hip lounge on the 36th floor in Qatar. Amber-hued shapes and subdued lighting evoke an underground den, a hidden world where music is perceived audibly, visually, and viscerally. There are also radiant 360-degree views of Lusail, the Arabian Gulf, and Doha’s skyline just beyond the rounded walls.

Enjoy the acoustic hour, indulge in the 8-item set menu, and let the live jazz and soul music wash over you at Acoustic Music Penthouse. Make sure to place a reservation first to secure your spot.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly dinner, Medios at Delta Hotels and Pasta Fresca at Element City Center Doha have 50% off all beverages (alcoholic and non alcoholic) for New Year’s Eve.

Nature-escape to Purple Island

Photo of Purple Island for illustrative purposes only.

If your resolution for 2023 is to be more adventurous, consider taking a short trip just outside of West Bay to Purple island, famous for its uncommon vegetation and mangrove forests harbouring fish, shellfish and a wide variety of birds.

The Al Khor island, sometimes referred to as Jazirat bin Ghanim and Purple Island, is situated off the northeastern coast of Qatar. It houses the only archaeological site in the nation dating back to the second millennium BC, making it historic site for the nation.

The island is surrounded entirely with mangroves, making it the perfect destination for a family picnic or for those who like to kayak around nature.

It also houses flamingos, small beaches, crabs, natural salt ponds, fireflies, worms, flowers, shells, fossils and limestone rock formations.

Make sure to head there during sunset, so you can enioy a beautiful view in a kayak or a small picnic.

Enjoy the blues

Looking to relax and enjoy a drink by the pool or the beach? Well, consider the multiple beaches that have opened up in Doha over the last few months.

With an entry fee of no more than 300, you can enjoy a stunning beach day before you head to your night celebrations. B12 Beach Club, West Bay Beach or even Ras Abu Aboud Beach 974 are just some of the options in the heart of the city.

For those keen on a real beach experience, another great option would be to secure a staycation in any of Qatar’s top-tier hotels, many of which are offering great value packs for New Years.