New student transfer system to ease transportation and traffic congestion

Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) will implement a new system allowing students to transfer between government schools based on their home’s geographic location.

Starting from the 2024-2025 academic year, this policy aims to improve transportation efficiency and alleviate traffic congestion, making it easier for parents to enrol their children in schools closer to their residences.

“Parents who have shifted to a new location can apply to transfer their children to a school near to their new home through MoEHE Maarif Portal for Public Services,” Hamad Abdul Aziz Al Yafei, the Head of the Student Admission and Registration Section MoEHE, said.

In an interview with Al Rayan TV, Al Yafei said that the application process requires parents to submit an online request along with proof of address.

The transfers will occur upon the completion of an academic level—whether from primary to preparatory or from preparatory to secondary.

“Once the transfer is made, parents will be informed immediately with details about the new schools,” Al Yafei added.

Addressing concerns about siblings attending the same school, Al Yafei said that the issue was resolved in March, allowing siblings to transfer to the same schools.

Al Yafei stressed that the new system will benefit parents by saving time, particularly for those with multiple school-going children.

The early electronic transfer period for Qatari students, children of Qatari women, and GCC citizens began running from May 19 and will do so until June 20.

For all nationalities, the transfer window will be from June 9 until June 20. Electronic transfers will also reopen at the start of the new academic year for all nationalities from August 26 to September 30 2024.

Registration and transfer through specialised schools began from April 28 and run until June 20 2024.