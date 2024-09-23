New exhibitions at Doha Fire Station spotlight Gaza’s children and cross cultural artistic expression

The Fire Station has unveiled two new exhibitions, one in memory of Gaza’s fallen children killed by Israel and the other featuring diverse global artists. Both highlight the power of art to reflect human experiences across cultures.

The Doha Fire Station is currently featuring an exhibition that serves as a tribute to the children of Gaza, illuminating their plight amidst the ongoing Israeli war that often overshadows their experiences.

“Eternal Echoes: The Silent Cry of Gaza” is a poignant artistic endeavour by Hayat El-Yamani, and encourages empathy and understanding, urging audiences to acknowledge the broader human cost of conflict.

El-Yamani employs a series of evocative sculptures to convey the heartbreaking reality faced by these children, whose cries are frequently drowned out by the chaos of war.

The installation, curated by Saida Al-Khulaifi and Fatima Al Zaini and open to the public since Sunday, prominently features balloons – objects typically associated with childhood joy and innocence – which transformed into haunting symbols of the struggles endured by Gaza’s youngest inhabitants.

Each balloon tells a story of lost childhood, becoming an emotional reminder of the fragility of joy in a context marked by violence and despair.

This artistic expression not only seeks to draw attention to the children’s plight but also compels viewers to reflect deeply on the devastation they confront daily.

Khalifa Al Obaidly, Director of Fire Station, emphasised the significance of this exhibition.

“Eternal Echoes offers a tribute to the children of Gaza and is a reminder for us all to never forget their struggles,” he said.

In an exclusive interview with Doha News, Hayat El-Yamani , a journalist from the Al Jazeera Media Network, expressed her mission.

“Through this exhibition, I am giving a voice to Palestinian and especially Gaza’s children,” she said.

“We will continue telling their stories. The Israeli occupation and its supporters must be held accountable for these crimes, and the children of Gaza will live happily once again, and the land will be free.”

Cross-cultural artistry

The Fire Station also unveiled a second exhibition on Sunday entitled “Art is about Art”, held in collaboration with the Dutch Embassy in Qatar and the Atelier Art Society. It features the creations of five artists from four different countries: Qatar, the Netherlands, Guatemala, and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to Doha News at the launch, Ferdinand Lahnstein, the Dutch ambassador in Doha, said that he was “amazed by the hospitality” of Qatar and admired its vibrant art scene.



“Qatar has created a space for artists from all over the world to collaborate freely,” Lahnstein said, while hailing the country’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The exhibition is curated by Dirk van Lierop and Alejandra Barillas and brings together a range of artistic expressions. Van Lierop explained to Doha News that the concept behind “Art is about Art” is to give artists the freedom to express themselves purely.



“It’s about connecting with your emotions and using art as a means to reflect on life,” he said, adding that Doha’s dynamic art scene made it the perfect location for this intercultural exhibition.



Barilla described the exhibition as a “vibrant, colourful, and exciting” showcase that challenges the senses. She highlighted the importance of hosting the exhibition in Doha, given the Gulf city’s growing reputation as a global arts hub. She also encouraged visitors to experience the unique blend of cultures and creativity on display.

“The diversity of the artists, each representing different cultures and perspectives, makes this exhibition something truly special,” she said.