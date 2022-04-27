New electric car charging service launched

Kahramaa, in collaboration with Tarsheed, has completed the installation and operation of 25 electric vehicle charging stations around Qatar.

A new electronic service has been launched that allows people to request electricity connections to electric car charging stations.

This service simplifies the application process for electric vehicle charging stations, allowing users to seek an electrical connection (new connection, additional metre) for their own electric vehicle charging stations. This is meant to encourage and support the use of electric vehicles in the country.

It will be done in accordance with the operating method indicated on the Kahramaa website’s Tarsheed part of the digital platform.

Customers can also request this service by selecting KMSP from the customer service section of Kahramaa’s website.

The process of establishing and running electric car charging stations is divided into two parts. First, stations installed in state-owned buildings and public spaces, and second, delivery to commercial locations like as malls and hotels. The charging units in these locations must also be of the DC rapid charging variety.

According to the guideline for electric car charging stations published in the ‘Tarsheed’ section of Kahramaa’s website, the application process for the residential sector, in which only AC units of no more than 11kW are authorised, will be announced soon.

“Tarsheed, in cooperation with the Steering Committee of the National Strategy for Charging Stations for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in Qatar and the infrastructure of Kahramaa, the Ministry of Transportation and the project’s consultancies, has recently completed a strategy which will be announced soon,” said Abdul Aziz Al Hammadi, Director of the Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department.

To move the automobile, a hybrid car uses at least one electric motor and a gasoline engine, with the system recovering energy through regenerative braking. The electric motor does all of the work at times, the gas engine does it other times, and sometimes they both work together.

The service of delivering electricity to electric vehicle charging stations is part of Kahramaa’s ongoing efforts to create an integrated system that supports sustainability, meets smart grid requirements. It is also meant to encourage the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions and the reduction of harmful carbon emissions in order to meet the company’s goal of complete carbon neutrality by 2050.

So far, Kahramaa has completed the installation and operation of 25 charging stations for electric vehicles through Tarsheed, which are spread across a number of key locations across Qatar.

How are electric cars better for the environment?

The most significant advantage of electric automobiles is the contribution they can make to improve the air quality in cities. Pure electric automobiles create no carbon dioxide emissions when driving because they do not have a tailpipe. This significantly minimises air pollution.

Simply put, electric automobiles provide cleaner streets, making our cities and towns safer for walkers and bikers. Just one electric car on the road for a year can save an average of 1.5 million grammes of CO2. That’s the equivalent of four London-Barcelona round-trip flights.

Qatar announced last year that as part of its ‘Climate Change Action Plan,’ it plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 25% by 2030.