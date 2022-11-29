Netherlands go to knockouts after 2-0 win against Qatar

Qatar ended its World Cup campaign at Al Bayt stadium after having failed to secure a win in the group stages.

A battle of high stakes for both teams was seen today as the Netherlands and Qatar met at Al Bayt stadium, despite the Dutch only needing a draw to qualify for the last 16.

For the hosts, they were looking for at least one win before making their exit from the tournament. After two losses to Ecuador and Senegal, a win would have secured some consolation pride for Al-Annabi.

The Netherlands scored the opening goal thanks to Cody Gakpo, putting them in a great position to move to the knockout round. Gakpo has already scored three times in the 2022 World Cup.

The Netherlands then went up 2-0, guaranteeing them a spot in the knockout round thanks to a Frenkie De Jong goal.

An apparent handball in the box meant Netherlands almost scored its third goal of the day through a penalty, but VAR reversed the decision.

Qatar fights on in vain

While the Netherlands advanced onto their territory, Qatar was positioned quite deeply.

The ball was eventually won by Mohammad, who dashed for a counter. Qatar was then able to send another attack, after being initially thwarted by the Dutch defence.

Asad attempted to beat Noppert at the near post as they approached from the left, but the goalkeeper was able to stop it.

Netherlands secure progression

In the second half, the Qatari team undoubtedly increased their level of effort as they strove to score at least one goal.

The Dutch backline would make sure to fend off their determined attacks.

Six minutes of stoppage were added to a more animated second half, adding a few dying minutes to Qatar’s first ever campaign in the World Cup finals.

The Netherlands now top group A and will face the runners-up of group B.

Senegal also secured progression from group B, coming in second with a 2-1 win over Ecuador.