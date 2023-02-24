Netflix to revive World Cup moments with ‘behind the scenes’ docuseries

The newly-announced series will show viewers the FIFA World Cup as never seen before with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Got the World Cup blues? Two new docuseries, including unique behind-the-scenes accounts from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, have been approved by Netflix and are set to be in the making ‘soon.’

In a recent announcement, Netflix stated that it has partnered with FIFA+ once more on the project after the success of the “Captains,” which followed players as they prepared for Qatar 2022.

World Cup Blues? ⚽

Stream #Captains and follow the journey of six football captains and their teams as they played for a qualifying spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on @NetflixUK! pic.twitter.com/XE2CEuCLPL — Fulwell 73 (@Fulwell73) February 19, 2023

With behind-the-scenes access and exclusive footage from all 32 teams, the yet-untitled Netflix series on the competitions “will show viewers the FIFA World Cup as never seen before,” according to the streaming service.

The upcoming series, which is being produced by Fulwell 73, will serve as spotlight one of the greatest sporting events in history.

This year, Netflix is anticipated to offer the series in all countries to allow football fans to enjoy and relive the best World Cup moments, with all exclusive behind the scene footage.

“With privileged, behind-the-scenes access and exclusive footage in and around all the 32 teams, the series will show viewers the FIFA World Cup as never seen before,” Netflix revealed.

In an announcement on Twitter, Fulwell 73 said: “We are excited to announce our soon-to-be titled FIFA World Cup series coming to Netflix this summer… Watch this space!”

However, the tweet was later deleted for unknown reasons.

“This eclectic group of new and returning series reinforces that we are committed to delivering the best sports stories to our fans,” said Brandon Riegg, Vice President, of Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix.

“By going behind the scenes of the world’s biggest sporting events with unprecedented access, we have a unique opportunity to share the triumphs, tribulations, and drama of these iconic moments with our hundreds of millions of global members,” he added.

Netflix also announced “Six Nations,” which will offer a unique inside look at the international rugby tournament, as one of the two new additions to its sports lineup.

Following the debut of the golf series “Full Swing” and tennis documentary “Break Point,” more eagerly awaited docuseries, including season five of the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” are scheduled to be released in the coming days.