Netflix star Mo Amer to host new Doha Debates programme

Palestinian Netflix sensation and renowned comedian Mo Amer is the next host of Doha Debates’ new season, a production filmed in Qatar’s Education City in front of a live audience.

“Doha Debates is proof that people with different points of view can have intelligent debates and work toward finding a consensus on the biggest problems we face today. I’m honoured to serve as host for such an impactful show and will hope to bring some humour to topics of change,” Amer said in a Doha Debates press release.

Amer dominated headlines over the past year after the success of his Netflix comedy show “Mo”, which has been renewed for its second season.

“Mo’s unique ability to connect with people authentically and honestly from all walks of life will enable us to reach new audiences around the globe. We’re especially pleased to host the series in Qatar Foundation’s Education City,” Amjad Atallah, managing director of Doha Debates, said.

In partnership with Film 45, Emmy Award-winning production company, each episode of the programme will be split into different parts.

“Doha Debates is honored to work with Mo and an exceptional production team as we continue to address the world’s most pressing challenges through engaging content and lively debates,” Atallah added.

Doha Debates also named Emmy Award winner Katy Davis as the showrunner and executive producer. Among her top shows during her 20-year experience included “The Oprah Winfrey Show”, widely described as one of the most successful shows in daytime television.

During the programme, the audience will watch a monologue, followed by solutions-focused discussions of timely events and global issues with numerous “celebrities and expert guests”, the statement read.

Doha Debates is also in talks to distribute the series on various platforms, though it did not name them in its press release.

The Qatar-based entity has led initiatives in an effort to bridge cultural gaps globally by engaging different generations and find a common solution to the world’s most pressing issues.

“We believe that positive, meaningful change only happens when we build bridges among a diversity of viewpoints,” Doha Debates added.

A ‘realistic’ view of life

Amer, 41, was praised globally, particularly by the Palestinian diaspora, for his Netflix show.

“Mo” offered a glimpse of Amer’s real story as a Palestinian refugee in Houston who fled the war in Kuwait.

The show was also named one of The American Film Institute’s top 10 television programs of 2022.

Other appearances that Amer had made included Hulu series “Ramy”, starring American comedian of Egyptian descent Ramy Youssef. He previously appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson in “Black Adam”

The Palestinian comedian is nominated for a 2023 Independent Spirit Award for “Best Actor.”