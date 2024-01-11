Nearly one million tickets sold ahead of AFC Asian Cup opening

Beyond the matches, the LOC has also organised various activities to create a festive atmosphere.

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the AFC Cup announced that nearly one million tickets have been sold, signalling a massive interest in the tournament.

This surge in ticket sales comes from fans across Qatar, India, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

The LOC, in a press briefing at the Main Media Centre in Msheireb Downtown Doha, confirmed the completion of all organisational preparations for the tournament, which begins tomorrow at Lusail Stadium.

The opening ceremony is slated for 5 pm, followed by the inaugural game between host nation Qatar and Lebanon at 7 pm.

Hassan Al Kuwari, the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for the LOC, stated, “Qatar is ready to welcome the best teams from Asia to what we hope will be the best-ever edition of the AFC Asian Cup. Our stadiums and sporting infrastructure are set to deliver a memorable tournament to players and fans.”

He also highlighted Qatar’s unique position as the first nation to host the continental championship three times.

Reflecting on the legacy of last year’s World Cup, Al Kuwari said he sees the Asian Cup as a continuation of Qatar’s role in global sports.

“The Asian Cup builds on the sporting legacy of the World Cup and reaffirms Qatar’s status as a global sporting capital,” he said.

Al Kuwari also said there are over 3,000 media professionals from 55 countries who will cover the event.

Additionally, he mentioned that more than 6,000 volunteers from 107 nationalities are deployed across 20 operational sites, emphasising the Asian Cup’s role in cultural exchange and creating lasting memories.

The LOC is using the country’s compact geography to its advantage, with a maximum stadium distance of only 75 kilometres, allowing fans to attend multiple matches in a day, just as it was during the World Cup.

Faisal Al Moftah, LOC’s Mobility and Logistics Executive Director, assured that transportation services are ready, with 37 metro stations and a fleet of buses, including 600 running on renewable energy.

In partnership with Qatar Tourism, the LOC has also organized various activities to create a festive atmosphere.

These include musical concerts, food and shopping festivals, and match viewing zones.

In addition to the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, the Qatar International Food Festival, and the Shop Qatar Festival.