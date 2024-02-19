Nearly 4,000 Indonesian expats in Qatar cast their vote in overseas general election

The counting of votes was conducted on February 14 and 15, synchronised with global Indonesian polling stations.

Nearly 4,000 Indonesian expatriates in Doha have cast their vote in the Indonesian Overseas General Election, as announced by the Indonesian Overseas Election Committee Chapter Qatar (PPLN Qatar).

The election, a pivotal moment in Indonesia’s five-year electoral cycle, was successfully held on February 9, underlining the importance of expatriate participation in shaping the future of their homeland.

To uphold the integrity of the electoral process, PPLN Qatar, comprising seven impartial non-government members, was meticulously formed from the Indonesian community in Qatar.

This election aimed to select the President, Vice President, and members of the House of Representatives (DPR).

To accommodate all eligible voters, polling stations were established at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha and the Al Thakira Youth Club, alongside mobile ballot boxes and postal voting options for those in remote areas. The counting of votes was conducted on February 14 and 15, synchronised with global Indonesian polling stations.

The election saw Anies-Muhaimin secure a commanding lead with 2,356 votes (65.0%), followed by Prabowo-Gibran at 750 votes (20.7%), and Ganjar-Mahfud with 517 votes (14.3%).

For the DPR seats, the leading parties were PKS, PDIP, PSI, Partai Ummat, and Partai Gerindra.

The collaborative efforts of PPLN, the Election Supervisory Committee (PANWASLU) in Qatar, and the Indonesian Embassy were crucial to the smooth execution of the election, with special gratitude extended to the Government of Qatar for their support in facilitating the event.

The Indonesian Defence Minister, Prabowo Subianto, has announced a victory in the presidential race, based on unofficial quick count results from independent pollsters. These preliminary results, which have historically been a reliable indicator, show Subianto leading with 58 percent of the votes, significantly ahead of his competitors, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who garnered approximately 25 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

This election not only represents a critical juncture in Indonesia’s democracy but also highlights the vibrant participation of its citizens abroad, ensuring their voice is heard in the pivotal decision-making processes that shape their country’s future.