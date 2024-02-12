National ministries, gov agencies honoured in first-ever Qatar Government Excellence Awards

The Government Excellence Award was initiated in 2023 by Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with the goal of the government’s efforts in seeing National Vision 2030 to fruition.



Under the auspices of Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Qatar has held the nation’s first Government Excellence Award ceremony.



The inaugural edition of this prestigious award took place on Sunday under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, as well as under the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.



Qatar’s Government ministries and agencies were honoured with awards from seven different categories, consisting of four main subcategories and a further three specialised awards, Qatar News Agency reported.



The Irtiqaa Award was awarded to the participating government ministries and agencies competing within the four main subcategories. In English, ‘irtiqaa’ means to become better or to further develop.



Meanwhile, the Excellence Award was granted to the ministries and government agencies that stood out for their documented provisions in systematic practices, support and services for Qatar’s citizens and residents alike.



The Excellence Award also spotlighted government bodies for utilising new technologies to enhance the public sector’s efficiency and productivity.

Irtiqaa Award winners

One of the attendees of the inaugural ceremony was Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the nation’s Minister of Interior.



Representing the Interior Ministry, Sheikh Khalifa received the Irtiqaa Award for ministries.



Another Irtiqaa Award recipient was Ashghal, or the Public Works Authority. Ashghal won the Irtiqaa Award for agencies. The award was received by Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Qatar’s Minister of Municipality.

Excellence Awards

The Excellence Awards for ministries went to Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Receiving the award on behalf of the ministry was Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, the Minister of Commerce and Industry.



The Excellence Award for agencies was won by the Aspire Zone Foundation and was received by Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the CEO of the foundation.

Leadership awards

Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality was granted the Leadership Award for comprehensive experience. The award was received by Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah.



The Leadership Award for institutional transformation for motivating innovation and experimentation with emerging technologies went to the Sports and Youth Ministry. This award was received by the ministry’s former and current ministers – Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani respectively.

Qatar’s Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) won the Leadership Award for human capital development. The PHCC was also hailed for its implementation of Qatarisation strategies. This award was received by Dr. Mariam Ali Abdulmalik, the PHCC’s Managing Director.

Amiri decision No. 63

The foundation for the Qatar Government Excellence Awards was initiated by the nation’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in 2023.



In August, Sheikh Tamim issued the Amiri decision No. 63. As per the decision, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau were instructed to establish a committee to oversee the necessary standards and categories for government ministries and agencies to achieve awards.



Decision No. 63 stipulated that the goal of the Government Excellence Awards was to promote the highest standards of quality, development and excellence within the nation’s government.



The decision also said that the awards are designed to honour the accomplishments and efforts of Qatar’s government in seeing National Vision 2030 to fruition.