Nasser Al-Khelaifi unanimously reappointed to UEFA Executive Committee until 2028

Over the past four years, the ECA’s representation on the UEFA Executive Committee has been instrumental in shaping the future of the sport.

The 48th UEFA Congress, convened in Paris today, has unanimously ratified the reappointment of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Chairman of the European Club Association (ECA) and President of Paris Saint-Germain, to the UEFA Executive Committee.

Alongside Al-Khelaifi, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, CEO of Atletico de Madrid and a respected member of the ECA Board, has also been appointed to the Committee.

Both are set to serve a pivotal four-year term, extending their influence and leadership within the organisation until February 2028.

This momentous decision comes in the wake of the ECA Board’s unanimous vote last year, endorsing Al-Khelaifi and Gil Marin as the Association’s representatives on the UEFA Executive Committee.

Their reappointments underscore their significant contributions and leadership roles within the ECA, as well as their unwavering commitment to spearheading progressive reforms across European football’s landscape.

The Association has been at the forefront of forging beneficial relationships and partnerships with a wide array of stakeholders, culminating in groundbreaking Memorandums of Understanding with both UEFA and FIFA that are set to last until the decade’s end.

Furthermore, under their guidance, the ECA has witnessed a remarkable surge in its membership, now boasting close to 500 clubs.

In reflecting on these appointments, ECA Chairman Al-Khelaifi expressed his gratitude and anticipation for the challenges ahead, stating: “It is an honour and privilege to be reappointed to the UEFA Executive Committee for a second term until 2028, together with fellow ECA Board Member Miguel Ángel Gil Marin.

“This is an important time of positive reform and progress for European football; and we look forward to continuing to work hand-in-hand with UEFA – ECA’s most important partner – to develop professional club football and protect the European Sports Model in the interests of all,” he added.