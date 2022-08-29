Naseem Healthcare launches Qatar’s first private mobile dental unit

The first-of-its-kind in Qatar’s private medical sector mobile clinic, will serve its patrons day and night based on appointment.

Naseem Dental Centre launched Qatar’s first private mobile dental clinic on 28th August at a function held at Westin, Doha.

Mohammed Miandad VP, Managing Director of Naseem Healthcare and 33 Holdings, flagged off the mobile dental clinic in the presence of chief guests Sheikh Abdulla Sultan Hassan Al Thani, Sheikh Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdulla Al Thani and Kuljeet Singh Arora.

The Naseem Mobile Dental Unit brings dental services to its patrons’ homes based on prior appointments, throughout the day and night in a van outfitted with all the conveniences of a dental clinic.

The mobile unit is equipped to perform the dental procedures comfortably at the convenience of one’s home or inside the van. The fully furnished vehicle has facilities needed to perform services like dental filling, bleaching and cleaning treatment.

Being the leading dental centre in Doha, Naseem Dental Centre – a part of Qatar’s largest private healthcare network, has more than 17 years of expertise in dental services.

Naseem Dental Centre has been offering the highest calibre of care with the most cutting-edge technology and a highly qualified team of medical staff, and has been treating visitors from more than 161 nationalities with friendly hospitality.

Naseem is committed to the comfort of their patrons’ community and want to go one step ahead in serving them, said Mohammed Miandad VP, Managing Director of Naseem Healthcare and 33 Holdings, at the flag-off ceremony.

“We have always made every effort to provide world-class facilities and services to our patrons. We have tried to ease their lives through our support and care. The mobile dental unit is a culmination of a long-time requirement of convenient home care in Dental. We are really happy to launch this unit today, as we are going ahead to bring in more new services and guest friendly innovations in Qatar”, he added.

Dr. Munir Ali, General Manager – Strategy of Naseem Healthcare said, “With immense pride and delight, we dedicate the first private mobile dental unit in Qatar to the people. With this introduction, Naseem will be bringing smiles to homes, anywhere and anytime.

The unit is an entirely practical mobile dental unit with enough room for all basic, high-demanding procedures. The patrons could avail themselves of the treatment either inside the mobile van parked in front of their house or inside the house if space permits. We hope to have your support and cooperation in ensuring the success of this project which is a significant contribution to healthcare in Qatar.”