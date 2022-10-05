Museum of Islamic Art reopens ahead of World Cup tourism boom

Doha is leading a cultural push as the World Cup draws near, including the construction of numerous pieces of public art and the opening of the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum earlier this year.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) reopened on Thursday following a year-long extensive renovation effort.

The newly restored museum has 18 galleries that have been modernised and showcase Islamic art, history, and culture in a welcoming, cutting-edge environment that offers visitors a thorough trail.

The museum displays art and artefacts from 14 centuries of Islam from all over the world.

“It is with immense pride that we reintroduce the Museum of Islamic Art, inviting the community to discover the reimagined museum, and newcomers, including the many visitors who are coming to attend the FIFA World Cup, to experience it for the first time,” said Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani.

“The 2008 opening of the Museum of Islamic Art was a transformational moment for Qatar, marking the nation’s emergence as a new global cultural destination and paving the way for establishing other major museums and cultural institutions in the region,” she continued.

The newly redesigned museum includes a new family path where guests can take part in various family-friendly activities.

Visitors can stop by a station to learn more about astrolabes and how they operate. Additionally, there are smell stations where individuals can compare the scents of various spices that were traded between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean.

MIA’s galleries have touch screen monitors that explain some of the exhibits, making them more engaging for all ages.

The building was designed by the late US architect I.M. Pei, who is regarded as one of the most prominent architects of the 20th century, and is situated on a specially created island on Doha’s waterfront promenade.

Approximately two-thirds of the 1,000 exhibits in the five-story building are brand-new to the museum.

The Flag Plaza was also inaugurated to mark the occasion.

The Years of Culture programme, an international cultural exchange that enhances understanding between nations and their people, was originally unveiled when Qatar won the bid to host the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The site will host festivals, celebrations, and other events for the those visiting Qatar.