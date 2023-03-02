Mourners flood social media with condolences after young Qatari dies in Paris

Hamad Abdul Hakim Al Abdullah died as a result of a heart attack while skiing in Paris, France, according to tweets shared online.

Condolences and prayers have flooded social media platforms in Qatar following the death of a young Qatari man on Wednesday.

According to social media users, Hamad Abdul Hakim Al Abdullah died as a result of a heart attack while skiing in Paris, France.

Following the unfortunate incident, the Arabic hashtag for #HamadAbdulhakimAlAbdullah began trending on Twitter in Qatar as friends and family members mourned his death.

“When I received the news about your death, I recalled our memories to the point where even your smell has not been forgotten. My brother, I entrust you to God until I meet you in eternal bliss,” Abdullah, who said he was his former classmate, said.

حين تلقيت خبر وفاتك قمت استرجع شريط ذكرياتنا لدرجة أن ريحتك لم تفارقني حتى ألان.

أخي استودعك الله حتى ألقاك في نعيم لا يفنى ودمت بنعيم الله حتى نلتقي ،

فمان الله يالغالي …#حمد_عبدالحكيم_العبدالله

Another social media user said: “My brother and friend, Hamad Abdul Hakim Al-Abdullah, passed away today. He was a kind person, generous in character, and he was trustworthy.”

Other social media users have also shared screenshots of Al Abdullah’s previous tweets, which included prayers asking for God’s mercy.

https://twitter.com/alhamli7705/status/1630854343439048704?s=20

“Hamad is one of the good guys with us on Twitter. I spoke to him a few days and there was nothing but goodness in him. Glory be to God. Yesterday, we received the news of his death in France. May God give patience to his father Abdul Hakim, one of the kindest people we knew and lived with,” Twitter user Rashid Al Hamli said.

According to a fan account at the Al Wakrah sports club, Al Abdullah was also a fan member of the local team.

انا لله وانا اليه لراجعون



ننعي جمهور نادي الوكرة بوفاة احد اعضائه الشاب/ حمد عبدالحكيم علي عبدالرحمن ال عبدالله و نسأل الله ان يغفرله ويسكنه فسيح جناته ويلهم اهله الصبر والسلوان.#حمد_عبدالحكيم_العبدالله

“We mourn the fans of Al Wakrah club on the death of one of its young members Hamad Abdul Hakim Ali Abdul Rahman Al Abdullah, and we ask God to forgive him and dwell him in his spacious gardens and grant his family patience and solace,” the account said.

The account also shared a Qatar Charity link to raise funds to build a mosque in Al Abdullah’s name, a common gesture by Muslims to grant the deceased more rewards in the afterlife.