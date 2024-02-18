MoU inked by QMC, University of Doha for Science and Technology to bolster Qatar’s media, tech education

This joint venture seeks to develop Qatari digital communication and media production through a blended language degree offered in Arabic and English.



The Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) have jointly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).



The goal of the new corporation between the two bodies is to develop the nation’s digital communications and media production capabilities, QMC reported on Sunday.



The QMC’s CEO, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani and UDST’s President, Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi inked the agreement during the signing ceremony.



This new agreement has ushered in a roadmap for collaboration between QMC and UDST to enhance Qatar’s educational and professional landscapes in the field of media and technology.



A Bachelor of Science degree programme in Digital Communication and Media Production has been initiated as part of the memo. It will be a blended language degree – offered in Arabic and English.



According to QMC, this approach will encourage more prospective Qatari students to venture into the fields of media and technology.

New heights for Qatari media production

The degree programme, set to launch later this year, will “provide graduates with the necessary skills in digital technology and media and to lead technical teams specialised in the audio-visual aspects”.



The Qatari broadcasting network added that the course will equip students with skills to be able to navigate in front and behind the scenes, as well as contribute positively to teams within both the public and private sectors.



For Sheikh Abdulaziz, the MoU will bolster new standards for media education and professional development in Qatar.



The Qatari royal also hailed the agreement for facilitating QMC and UDST to, “share vital expertise and experiences, conduct joint research, and develop meaningful training programs that contribute significantly to the growth and development of the media landscape.”



His UDST counterpart, Al Naemi added that the partnership will support Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and encourage the next generation of Qatari media professionals to take that national media landscape to new heights.



“Not only are we providing our students with the opportunity to exploit artificial intelligence and the latest technologies in the field of new media, but we are also preparing them to become the pioneers of this rapidly evolving industry,” the UDST’s President said.