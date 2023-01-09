Morocco’s Walid Regragui ranked world’s third best national team coach

The Moroccan coach made history as he led his team to the World Cup semi-finals becoming the first African and Arab team ever to do so.

Morocco’s Walid Regragui has been declared the world’s third-best men’s national, following his team’s historic World Cup performance.

The Moroccan was given 30 points by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), which said it is “the first time in history that an African coach took place on the world podium”.

Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni, who led his team to their third World Cup title in Qatar, was ranked first with 240 points, ahead of second place Didier Deschamps, who led France to the final, receiving45 points.

Regragui was appointed as head coach only three months prior to the World Cup.

The former Moroccan national team footballer took over from Franco-Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic, who was booted in August because of “differences of opinion” over preparations for the World Cup.

The 47-year-old was picked for the country as he led his club Wydad Casablanca against Egypt’s Al-Ahly to win the African Champions League.

The Atlas Lions stunned Belgium 2-0 in the group stage and eradicated Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in extra time.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dream ended after an edgy match against the Moroccans that sent the Lions to the semi-finals against France.

Despite a stunning performance against the French, the Moroccan team left the pitches with an inspiring message to the world of football.

Addressing the Moroccan performance at the World Cup, Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe said the doors was opened for a team from the continent.

“Morocco opened the door by reaching the semi-finals this month and I am confident an African nation will go further at the next World Cup,” Motsepe said last month.

“The main objective of CAF is for an African nation to win the World Cup, and that goal is within reach,” he added.

The IFFHS’ ranking also featured Croatia’s Zlatko Dalic, Japan’s Hajime Moriyasu, and the Netherlands’ Louis Van Gaal.