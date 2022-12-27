Morocco’s Walid Regragui becomes first African manager nominated for 2022 Best Coach award

The Moroccan coach made history as he led his team to the World Cup semi-finals becoming the first African and Arab team ever to do so.

After accomplishing a notable feat at the Qatar World Cup stage, Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui has been nominated by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) for the Men’s World Best Club Coach 2022.

Topping fourth place at the FIFA tournament, Regragui is the first Arab and African coach to be nominated for the award which is gifted to national managers with noteworthy accomplishments.

IFFHS announced Regragui’s nomination alongside the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

The announcement is unique as Regragui was appointed head coach only three months prior to the World Cup.

The former Moroccan national team footballer took over from Franco-Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic, who was booted in August because of “differences of opinion” over preparations for the World Cup.

The 47-year-old was picked for the country as he led his club Wydad Casablanca against Egypt’s Al-Ahly to win the African Champions League.

The Atlas Lions stunned Belgium 2-0 in the group stage and eradicated Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in extra time.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dream ended after an edgy match against the Moroccans, who held on defeating the Portuguese, sending them to the semi-finals against France.

Despite an adequate performance against the French, the Moroccan team left the pitches sending an inspiring message to the football world.

“Morocco opened the door by reaching the semi-finals this month and I am confident an African nation will go further at the next World Cup,” Regragui said.

“The main objective of CAF (Confederation of African Football) is for an African nation to win the World Cup, and that goal is within reach.”