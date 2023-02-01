Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal and Chile’s Jeisson Vergas join Qatar’s Al-Rayyan 

The 29-year-old Moroccan was one of the standout players of the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Al Rayyan SC announced on Tuesday it has officially signed Moroccan international player Sofiane Boufal, alongside Chile’s Jeisson Vergas.

Boufal will arrive from the French Ligue 1 club Angers, while the Chilean forward joins on loan from Club Universidad de Chile.

سفيان بوفال رياني ❤️🖤🇲🇦

Sofiane Boufal is a player in Al Rayyan SC#بوفال_مطلب_رياني ❎#بوفال_لاعب_رياني ✅ pic.twitter.com/Ziq0ha7zSk — AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) January 31, 2023

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder was pivotal for the Atlas Lions in their World Cup campaign, averaging 19 passes per match with a pass completion rate of 78%.

Boufal was awarded the best African player in the French League in 2016 and scored three goals last year in his 11 club matches.

Neither club revealed details of the transfer or the contract for the footballer’s return to Qatar, but Al Rayyan fans applauded the signing.

“Finally, we waited for the last day, and at the last hour we stayed up for the news, but thank God, and may God grant him success with us,” one social media user wrote.

Twenty-five-year-old Vergas, meanwhile, joins Al-Rayyan with a reputation for decisive mid-distance finishes and effortless playmaking.

Despite scoring no goals last season, the Chilean’s arrival has been welcomed by local fans.

“The player is an excellent playmaker, skilled and has powerful shots,” one fan wrote in response to the announcement of his transfer.

However, Chilean fans weren’t so pleased so see the player – regarded as one of their country’s best – leave.

“I hate them! They took the best player of the national tournament! Future promise of Chilean soccer! That is not done,” a Chilean account wrote.

Another Twitter user described Vergas as one of the best players in Chilean history.

Al-Rayyan currently are ranked 10th in the league, having fallen from grace this season.

The two footballers could make their debuts in the current Group Stage of the Qatari Stars Cup.