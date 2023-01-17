Morocco’s market value catapults by 77% after historic World Cup run

With an increase in team market value by 77.2%, Morocco’s Ounahi, Amrabat, and Cheddira have even garnered more media attention than names like Kylian Mbappe, Julian Alvarez, or Enzo Fernandez.

The Atlas Lions’ market value has increased significantly as a result of the national team’s historic run at the World Cup in Qatar, spiking by 77.2%.

After his World Cup performance, Azzedine Ounahi’s market worth soared by 328.5%, followed by Sofyan Amrabat, whose market value increased by 150%, Spanish sports media AS reported.

Emerging as the tournament’s underdogs, Morocco made global headlines at the World Cup 2022 after becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach as far as the semi-finals.

The team’s performance blurred all regional borders with millions from around the world uniting to back Morocco, especially after the national squad defeated and eliminated several powerful European football teams, including Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, before coming in fourth.

World-renowned football teams have weighed interest in Morocco’s remarkable World Cup success, placing multiple Moroccan players on their radars for the next winter transfer window.

An increasing number of teams have entered the competition to sign on Ounahi, including AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Leicester City, and Sevilla, the report detailed.

The 22-year-old player has become one of the most sought-after players in the European market as a result of his impressive performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Spain’s former head coach Luis Enrique was specifically amazed by Ounahi’s robust performance, notably during Morocco and Spain’s round-of-16 game. “I was pleasantly surprised by the number 8, sorry I forgot his name. Oh my God, where does this guy come from! [He] plays incredibly well, it surprised me… he was the only one we weren’t aware of,” Enrique said.

His market value increased from 3.50 million euros to 15. Astonishingly, it increased in value by 328.5%, whereas the resale value of celebrities like England’s Jude Bellingham only increased by 10%, from 100 to 110 million euros.

As for Amrabat, prior to the ball rolling in Qatar, he maintained a market value of 10 million euros. Now, his market value stands at 25.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi, arguably the World Cup’s top right back, has a value of 70 million euros instead of the 65 million prior to the tournament World Cup, a 7.6% up.

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech saw an increase in market worth from 17 million euros to 20, a 17.6% rise. Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui saw a value increase to 28 from the pre-World Cup 25, a 12% rise.

Other Atlas Lions players have also experienced significant gains in their market values: Sofiane Boufal with a 25% increase, Youssef En-Nesyri with also a 25% increase, Walid Cheddira claiming a 140% increase, and Hakim Ziyech with a 17.6%

Names like Ounahi, Amrabat, and Cheddira have garnered more media attention than names like Kylian Mbappe, Julian Alvarez, or Enzo Fernandez, the report said.