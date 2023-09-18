Morocco’s king thanks Qatar as Lekhwiya forces wrap up rescue operation

The earthquake killed more than 2,800 people, and 300,000 more have been affected.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has expressed a message of thanks to Qatar’s search and rescue teams as the Gulf state wrapped up its rescue operation in the North African country.

Addressed to Major Khaled Abdullah al-Hamidi, leader of the Qatari Lekhwiya forces, the Moroccan King underlined the teams’ “chivalrous and generous” efforts over the last week as they scrambled to locate survivors trapped under the rubble, Moroccan outlets reported.

Qatar was among the first nations to aid Morocco following the September 8 earthquake.

A day after the deadly quakes, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani dispatched the Lekhwiya forces, providing rescue missions in areas of impact throughout the High Atlas region.

Several Qatar Emiri Air Force flights departed towards Morocco, which officially declared the earthquake as the “most violent” to ever occur in the country in a century.

Qatar joined an official international aid coalition that brought together Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom to assist with rescue efforts.

Despite offers from around the world, Morocco has limited aid to the four countries as it was a decision that was made “based on a precise assessment of needs on the ground.”

The Moroccan interior ministry suggested poorly coordinated aid “would be counterproductive” for any search and rescue operations.

The deadly quake was felt in several Moroccan cities, including Marrakesh, Casablanca, Agadir, Essaouira and Rabat. So far, at least 2,800 people have been confirmed dead.

Hundreds of aftershocks have been recorded, the highest of which reaching 5.9 on the richter scale.

Recovery efforts in the regions affected are expected to take several years.