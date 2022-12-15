Morocco v Croatia: The reason behind the World Cup third-place play-off

Croatia or Morocco will face off in a third-place fixture for the bronze medal as a reward for their efforts this Saturday.

For the football world, the third-place play-off fixture is often regarded as little more than a consolation for the runner-up, yet there is a financial incentive for teams playing.

$27 million will be awarded to the third-placed team, with $25 million going to the fourth-placed team.

The World Cup has held the fixture since 1954, as it was absent in the very first edition in 1930 and later in the 1950 tournament.

In Russia 2018, Belgium defeated England in a 2-0 match, marking an embarrassing final blow for the Three Lions, who were favoured to win the World Cup.

Ultimately, the match might not be played for silverware, but will continue to occur as FIFA has yet to voice any change of plans for the fixture since it pumps money into the Football governing body.

The financial injection FIFA receives from broadcasters and sponsors is immense, providing enough incentive to keep the fixture continuing.

Morocco and Croatia will enter the match evenly contested and will play at Khalifa International Stadium at 18:00 local time in Qatar.