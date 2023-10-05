Morocco-Spain-Portugal to host historic centenary 2030 World Cup

The FIFA tournament is to be held across six countries in three continents.

FIFA has confirmed that the 2030 World Cup will be held across six countries in three continents, stretching out to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco as the co-hosts, with the opening three matches taking place in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

The global footballing body gifted the first three games to South America to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tournament.

Montevideo in Uruguay, the city that hosted the first World Cup match in 1930, is poised to stage the opening game in 2030, with games in Argentina and Paraguay to follow.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hailed the decision as a moment of unity for a “divided world.”

“In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting. The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the Fifa World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way,” Infantino said.

“In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe, and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup,” the FIFA president added.

2022 hosts Qatar have congratulated Morocco for becoming the first country in North Africa and the second country in the Arab world to take on the global tournament.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the full confidence of the State of Qatar in the ability of the Kingdom of Morocco and its qualifications to organise a successful edition of the event,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

“It also expresses its hope that the Moroccan national team will be crowned with the Championship after its strong performance in the last edition of the tournament hosted by the State of Qatar,” it added.

Morocco was awarded the hosting of the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in February after a stunning national team performance that captured hearts at Qatar 2022.

Earlier this year, Morocco announced a joint bid alongside Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup, going up against several other contenders.

Uruguay coordinated a bid with Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay, while Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Greece threw in their hats together.

However, Saudi Arabia will now continue its dream of hosting the World Cup by bidding for the 2034 tournament, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced.

“…the bid for 2034 intends to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social and economic transformation and the country’s deep-rooted passion for football,” SAFF stated on their networks.

Qatar has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s desire to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the hope of the State of Qatar that the Saudi endeavours will culminate with winning the right to host this major international football event,” a separate foreign ministry statement read.

“It also points to the high capabilities of the kingdom in various fields and its full capacity to organise the most important global sporting event,” it added.

For 2030, FIFA has stated the bidding would be limited to Asia and Oceania, putting Saudi Arabia against the likes of bidding rivals Australia.

Australia jointly hosted the Women’s World Cup with New Zealand this year.