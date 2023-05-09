Morocco and Qatar strengthen partnership in social protection and development

Both countries are exploring ways to deepen cooperation and promote women empowerment in social welfare services and employment opportunities.

Qatar and Morocco have pledged to boost social protection in both nations and enhance women’s empowerment in the Gulf nation’s latest visit to Rabat, Morocco World News reported.

On Monday, the Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with her Moroccan counterpart, Awatif Hayar, to discuss ways to improve relations between the two countries and advocate for women’s empowerment.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged ideas and strategies for improving social welfare services, emphasising the importance of bilateral ties.

The Gulf nation’s minister highlighted the historical significance of the relationship between Qatar and Morocco, and discussed potential partnership opportunities between the two nations regarding women’s issues, children’s welfare, support for disabled people and family support.

Meanwhile, Hayar highlighted Morocco’s turn since the adoption of the 2011 Constitution, which aimed to create a more democratic and inclusive society and promote human rights and equality.

She also stressed the promotion of female empowerment in Morocco’s 2021-2026 government programme, with a commitment to increasing female employment from 20% to 30% by 2026.

Better future for equality

Both countries demonstrated a willingness to support social development and underrepresented groups, particularly given Morocco’s low female labour participation rates, which have been steadily declining in recent years.

HCP findings indicate that 80% of Morocco’s female population of working age is outside the labour market, posing a major challenge for the Moroccan economy according to the World Bank.

Qatar on the other hand has come a long way in the last few years toward achieving gender equality.

The Gulf state’s government has launched initiatives aimed at promoting women’s participation in the labour force, as the nation passed a law outlawing gender-based discrimination in the workplace in 2018.

In 2020, Qatar Foundation introduced a programme aimed at empowering women and encouraging their leadership in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).