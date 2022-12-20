Moroccan Star Hakim Ziyech donates 2022 World Cup earnings to those in need

Morocco and Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech reportedly is handing his World Cup bonuses to those in need in his homeland.

Nicknamed the Wizard for his playmaking skills on the pitch, Ziyech has also been anointed as a charitable individual outside the pitch.

A sum of $277,575.90 from his World Cup bonuses will be gifted to those in need in Morocco.

“Of course, I will donate all my World Cup earnings to poor people in need of it. I didn’t choose to play for Morocco for money; I made that choice from my heart,” Ziyech said, per Khaled Beydoun, a notable Law Professor.

Since joining the Atlas Lions in 2015, Ziyech has reportedly passed all of his bonuses to charities and members of the team’s staff.

Signed with Chelsea for a 5-year contract, Ziyech earns a base salary of $6.3 million.

A 2019 recipient of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Africa’s finest X award, Ziyech, paired with Achraf Hakimi and Sofyan Amrabat, led their underrated squad to the Semi-Finals at the World Cup.

The first African and Arab team to do so in FIFA history captured the attention of billions worldwide, including the legendary Pele, who congratulated the team for their crusade.

“I couldn’t fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It’s great to see Africa shine,” Pele wrote in a statement on his social media.