More French players at risk of missing World Cup final over illness: reports

Viral illness adds to the tally of potential players missing the final to almost a dozen.

France boss Didier Deschamps has to make tough decisions as a viral illness has infected the team’s key players, reports have said.

According to ESPN, the French team has allegedly had cases of viral symptoms after the English match and will be monitoring closely seven players who are in various stages of recovery.

“In Doha, temperatures have fallen a little bit, you have air conditioning which is on all the time,” Deschamps said after the win against Morocco.

“We’ve had a few cases of flu-like symptoms. We are trying to be careful so it doesn’t spread, and players have made great efforts out on the pitch and obviously, their immune systems suffer.”

Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot were already sidelined in the semi-final match against Morocco due to this sickness and they seem to be better.

In the past two days, Raphaël Varane “has small symptoms” while Ibrahima Konate has “left the room after feeling unwell”. That is not to mention, Kingsley Coman who is still recovering from a cold, Aurélien Tchouaméni who has a “contusion on his hip” and Theo Hernandez who didn’t train with the team.

Deschamps remains optimistic that his players will recover fully 48 hours before the World Cup final, otherwise they will be added to the list of six other injured players (Nkunku, Benzema, Pogba, Kimpembe, L. Hernandez and Kante).

“We’re not scared of that virus,” he told ESPN before his match against Morocco.

“Dayot and Adrien got a bit of a stomach ache; I made them a ginger and honey tea and then they felt better. I hope everyone will be ready for the final.”

It is unclear if all or any of the seven newly ill players would be fully match fit or selected.

If all of the above 13 players (seven newly ill and six injured) get ruled out of the World Cup final, France may have the following line up: Mbappe, Griezmann, Giroud, Dembele, Fofana, Veretout, Camavinga, Saliba, Kounde, Pavard and Lloris.