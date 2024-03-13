Ministry of Environment, Climate Change kickstarts Ramadan beach volleyball tournament

This year, 14 teams are battling to take home the trophy and bag the 50,000 QAR prize.



The ‘Ekbes’ Ramadan beach volleyball tournament will begin on Wednesday and organisers are set to announce the winners on 22 March.



Organised by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), the competition will take place in Doha’s Aspire Park where 14 teams will compete to lift this year’s trophy.



The 14 teams are divided into four groups: groups A to D. Participants include teams from the MoECC and the Police College Qatar.



Day one of the games will feature three matches. First up on the volleyball court will be team Nefaish versus Izghawa. In the second match, the Silver Falcons will play Baroq and the last match will see Al Dana play against Al Rayan.



All teams will be vying for either a first or second-place spot during the group stage to qualify for a place in the quarter-finals.

The volleyballers must hold their nerve thereafter to make it to the finals. Every serve, block, and spike could make the difference between victory and defeat.



Cash prizes are also up for grabs for both players and fans.



The organising committee has designated a prize of 50,000 QAR for this year’s champions. Meanwhile, the organizing committee will award 30,000 QAR to the runners-up. And 20,000 QAR will go to the third-place team on the podium.

The organising committee has also earmarked half a million riyals for prizes and gifts for fans attending the tournament. All tournament-goers will receive a voucher and will be entered into a prize draw.

Further, fans will enjoy an array of accompanying events throughout the tournament.