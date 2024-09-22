Ministry of Awqaf honours winners of the ‘Waqf & Picture’ competition

The 5th edition of the ‘Waqf & Picture’ competition concluded with 45 winners honoured from a total of 694 participants representing 49 countries.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has recently honoured the winners of the 5th edition of the “Waqf & Picture” competition at a ceremony that celebrated creativity and Islamic values.

The event recognised 45 winners across both local and international categories on the two themes of “Reflections on the Creativity of the Creator” and “Nature and Wildlife”, reflecting the impressive participation this year.

A total of 694 photographers from 49 countries submitted their work, demonstrating a significant increase in both entries and accolades. Each category featured 15 honorees, contributing to an overall prize pool of 275,000 riyals ($75,000).

During the ceremony, Hassan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, the Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments, spoke on the historical significance of endowment work.

“Endowment work has historically been linked to various sectors to become a strong tributary to all aspects of life, civilisation, and human development,” he said.

In this context, he went on to say, it has been linked to scientific creativity and innovation, stressing that Islamic values ​​​​were manifested in the endowment’s support for education.

He also noted the connection between Islamic values and educational support, mentioning that Muslim scholars have laid the foundations for modern scientific curricula.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, announced the theme for the sixth edition of the competition, which will kick off on October 1.

This forthcoming edition is expected to further enhance Qatar’s global standing in education and highlight the role of endowments in supporting sustainable development.